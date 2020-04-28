Bill and Melinda Gates: A look at their life together

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda announced on Tuesday that they were getting divorced. They said they would continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the world's largest private charitable foundation. In identical tweets, they said they had made the decision to end their marriage of 27 years.



"We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives," they said in a statement. "We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."



Here's a look back at their years together as a couple.





