Compiled by Anshika Awasthi





Even as world's most popular digital currency, Bitcoin, continues on a rising streak, investors have shown mixed reactions towards cryptocurrencies. Investors in India are also immensely intrigued by digital currencies, despite uncertainties over their future in the country. As per experts, banning cryptocurrencies in the country could potentially destroy a lot of value for the general public. Here is what some notable figures have to say on cryptocurrencies.