Business leaders suggest best ways to exit the lockdown - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Business leaders suggest best ways to exit the lockdown

The coronavirus lockdown 2.0 is about to get over on May 3. Strict measures have been taken by the government to ease lockdown in a graded manner in some areas and for some services. The lockdown has not only hurt small businesses but the economy at  large. Therefore, it is necessary to ease restrictions even further. It's a tough choice between lives and livelihoods at this time. Business leaders suggest different ways of exiting the lockdown keeping in mind both safety of people and economy of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
How these countries controlled the pandemic better than others
How these countries controlled the pandemic better than others
How to clean your Split Air Conditioner filter during lockdown
How to clean your Split Air Conditioner filter during lockdown
Deadliest pandemics the world has witnessed in the past
Deadliest pandemics the world has witnessed in the past
Coronavirus crisis: How to tide over pay cuts, job loss
Coronavirus crisis: How to tide over pay cuts, job loss
How the world is living differently under lockdown guidelines
How the world is living differently under lockdown guidelines
Coronavirus pandemic's most unforgettable moments
Coronavirus pandemic's most unforgettable moments
Coronavirus outbreak: Know the myths and the facts
Coronavirus outbreak: Know the myths and the facts
Best investment options for working women in their 30s
Best investment options for working women in their 30s