The Best CEO Survey, which has been conducted since 2012, has evolved over time to capture the nuances of such organisational and individual transformations through quantitative and qualitative metrics. It starts off with the performance of CEOs over the previous three fiscals - 2018/19, 2017/18 and 2016/17 - on growth in total income, profit before interest and tax (PBIT) and total shareholder returns (TSR) (for financial services players, profit before tax is considered, instead of PBIT). An eminent jury then overlays the qualitative aspects to the shortlist to identify the winners.



As a result, the winners of the BT-PwC Best CEO Awards are the most outstanding performers from India Inc.

