Business Today-PwC study identifies India Inc's Best CEOs - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Business Today-PwC study identifies India Inc's Best CEOs

The Best CEO Survey, which has been conducted since 2012, has evolved over time to capture the nuances of such organisational and individual transformations through quantitative and qualitative metrics. It starts off with the performance of CEOs over the previous three fiscals - 2018/19, 2017/18 and 2016/17 - on growth in total income, profit before interest and tax (PBIT) and total shareholder returns (TSR) (for financial services players, profit before tax is considered, instead of PBIT). An eminent jury then overlays the qualitative aspects to the shortlist to identify the winners.

As a result, the winners of the BT-PwC Best CEO Awards are the most outstanding performers from India Inc.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
Employees rate the best companies to work for, in 2020
Employees rate the best companies to work for, in 2020
These will be the top 10 most sought-after jobs in India in 2020
These will be the top 10 most sought-after jobs in India in 2020
Here are India's 10 best-performing police stations
Here are India's 10 best-performing police stations
Fixing the economy: What Raghuram Rajan wants Modi govt to do
Fixing the economy: What Raghuram Rajan wants Modi govt to do
These are the top ten most innovative economies of the world
These are the top ten most innovative economies of the world
P Chidambaram's most scathing remarks about the govt and economy
P Chidambaram's most scathing remarks about the govt and economy
Here's why these 10 cities are considered most liveable
Here's why these 10 cities are considered most liveable
World's most visited city destinations in the year 2019
World's most visited city destinations in the year 2019