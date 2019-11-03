Can Indian railways become 100 percent green in 10 years? - Photos-1
Can Indian railways become 100 percent green in 10 years?

The solar approach

Ministry of Railways is aiming to set up solar power of 1000 Mega Watt (MW), which will let it utilize 10% of electrical energy from renewable sources. With 71.19 MW of solar plants already installed on the rooftops of various railways stations and service buildings, the railways is on track to complete its 1000 MW plan by 2020-21. The plan has kicked off with the setting up of  solar panels at Hazrat Nizamuddin, New Delhi Railway Station and Anand Vihar Terminal. The country saw its first solar powered DEMU train in 2017, which was flagged off from Delhi's Safdarjung Station.
