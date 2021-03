The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive started in the country from March 1. In this phase, the inoculation drive is for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities. The government, in this phase, is to vaccinate people over 60 and individuals over 45 with comorbidities to rein in the rising number of COVID-19 cases in some states. Here is everything we know so far.





