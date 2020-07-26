Comet NEOWISE to be visible in India for 20 days - Photos-1
Comet NEOWISE to be visible in India for 20 days

A newly discovered comet is zipping past Earth, providing a stunning view across countries. It will be visible in India for 20 days, starting tomorrow.

