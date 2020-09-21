Countries the world can learn from in fighting future pandemics

"This will not be the last pandemic", said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organisation as he issued a stark warning on how the world needs to prepare itself for future pandemics.

"History teaches us that outbreaks and pandemics are a fact of life. But when the next pandemic comes, the world must be ready - more ready than it was this time" he said.

WHO Director-General highlighted 6 countries, amongst many, whose preparation and response world can take as lessons to fight future pandemics. Check these countries out.



(Source: WHO)



ADVERTISEMENT