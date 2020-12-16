Countries you can visit with an Indian passport

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Use this 'act of God' to push fiscal reforms: ex-RBI chief D Subbarao advises FM Sitharaman
Use this 'act of God' to push fiscal reforms: ex-RBI chief D Subbarao advises FM Sitharaman
In letter to LS Speaker, Rahul Gandhi claims he wasn't allowed to speak in Parl panel meet
Govt to invest $60 billion in gas infrastructure: Dharmendra Pradhan
GDP to shrink 7.8% in FY21; recession to end in Q4, says ICRA
CORPORATE
Advance corporate tax payments surge 49% in Q3FY2021
Manappuram Finance board gives nod to raise Rs 400 crore via bonds
Tata Motors to acquire Marcopolo's 49% stake in bus venture for Rs 100 crore
DHFL bid: Will billionaire Ajay Piramal be fourth time lucky?
PM Modi 'very worried' about violence at Wistron factory: Yediyurappa
MARKETS
Gold futures gain on firm spot demand
IndusInd Bank stock climbs 2.5% after Sebi grants promoters extension to infuse funds
Powergrid share climbs 2% as CLSA raises target price to Rs 225
Sensex ends at record high, Nifty at 13,740; HDFC twins, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank top gainers
Motherson Sumi share rises over 2% after Fitch Ratings revises outlook for subsidiary
MONEY
How to get Rs 1 lakh tax deduction beyond section 80-C
Indian MF industry earns 'top grade' in data disclosures globally
New Wage Code: How your salary structure will change
Highest ever equity MF outflows in November, but overall AUM at record high
Soon you can pay Rs 5,000 without a PIN through contactless payment
INDUSTRY
Air India offers 50% discount on base fare to senior citizens for domestic flights
ISRO launches India's 42nd communication satellite CMS-01 on-board PSLV-C50
Race for 5G: Will Jio bid for 700 MHz or give it another miss?
Delhi airport evokes force majeure, suspends revenue sharing with AAI: Report
Coal India to substitute 80-85 MT of imported dry fuel with domestic supplies in FY21
TECH
Can't remember passwords? Microsoft has new password manager for you
Facebook-Google ad deal: Illegal pacts, perks, collusion to rig online ad market, allege US states
WhatsApp message offering WFH job with Rs 3000 per day salary is fake, do not fall for it
Dell XPS 13 launched in India, brings up to 4K display, 11th-Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPUs and more
Skullcandy announces upgraded Hesh ANC headphones in India, price starts at Rs 10,999
OPINION
New wage code: Why govt's new compensation rules are a hasty composition
Indian mobility post COVID-19: Two likely scenarios that will play out for India
How will COVID-19 shape urban mobility in India?
Post-COVID-World: How neuroscience can help corporate India ensure efficient organisations
Rebooting Economy 52: The unfinished agenda of land reforms nobody talks about
PHOTOS
Countries you can visit with an Indian passport
First year premium of life insurers fall 26.9% in November
Appliances to help you beat the chill this winter
Two-wheeler sales jump upto 35%, return to pre-COVID level
WPI inflation at nine-month high, stands at 1.55% in Nov
VIDEOS
03:09
Bitcoin crosses $20k mark; COVID slows auto sector recovery
02:37
Agitating farmers brave the winter chill as protests continue
01:39
Senior citizens to get a massive concession on Air India ticket fare
02:34
Infosys has reinvented itself: Nilekani; WHO on affordable vaccines
03:17
Farmers' protest halts work in 1,800 factories, daily losses pegged at Rs 3500 cr
MAGAZINE
December 27, 2020
December 13, 2020
November 29, 2020
November 15, 2020
November 1, 2020
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
PANORAMA
Countries you can visit with an Indian passport
Tweet
COMMENT
E-mail
If you are someone who holds an Indian passport and wishes to travel, while following all health guidelines, there are a lot of options for you. Here is a list of all the countries that you can visit.
Story: Krishna Priya Pallavi
ADVERTISEMENT
PANORAMA
more
Appliances to help you beat the chill this winter
How Delhi is gearing up for the vaccination drive
Indian women who made it to list of 'World's Most Powerful Women'
7 countries that welcome remote workers
SCAM 1992 TO PATAAL LOK: TOP 10 INDIAN WEB SERIES OF 2020
Why Venice is submerged despite a newly-installed flood barrier
Famous faces who will take the vaccine to promote public confidence
Planning to buy a new car? Tips to avail best loan offers
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Gold futures gain on firm spot demand
Use this 'act of God' to push fiscal reforms: ex-RBI chief D Subbarao advises FM Sitharaman
Use this 'act of God' to push fiscal reforms: ex-RBI chief D Subbarao advises FM Sitharaman
Air India offers 50% discount on base fare to senior citizens for domestic flights
In letter to LS Speaker, Rahul Gandhi claims he wasn't allowed to speak in Parl panel meet
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Skullcandy announces upgraded Hesh ANC headphones in India, price starts at Rs 10,999
Dell XPS 13 launched in India, brings up to 4K display, 11th-Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPUs and more
WhatsApp message offering WFH job with Rs 3000 per day salary is fake, do not fall for it
Can't remember passwords? Microsoft has new password manager for you
Facebook-Google ad deal: Illegal pacts, perks, collusion to rig online ad market, allege US states
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE