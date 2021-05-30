COVID-19: Countries that have reopened borders partially or completely

With India recording a massive daily surge in new COVID-19 cases, travelling may be the last thing on our minds right now. However, many nations around the world have started to reopen borders partially or completely for international tourists. Travelling may never be the same, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but countries are welcoming tourists in the hope of seeing a similar boom as earlier. With strict restrictions in place and urging people to follow Covid-19 protocols at all times, countries are allowing travellers to enter their borders. However, India is still on the banned list in many countries given the current crisis.



So, here is a list of all the nations that are ready to welcome tourists.





ADVERTISEMENT