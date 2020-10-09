COVID-19: Countries where Indians are not allowed to travel

With Bhutan and Kenya added to the list, India now has air bubble arrangements with 15 countries. These include the US, UK, Germany, France, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bhutan, Kenya, Canada, Iraq, Japan, Maldives, Nigeria, Qatar, and UAE.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, air bubbles are acting as temporary arrangements between two countries to restore commercial passenger services as the regular international flights remain suspended.

Here is the list of countries, some prominent ones, where Indians are still not allowed.





ADVERTISEMENT