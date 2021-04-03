COVID-19 crisis: Indians caught flouting COVID norms

COVID cases in India are only rising with every passing day. States across the country have even started implementing partial lockdowns due to people flouting COVID norms.



Pune is the recent one to announce night curfew. All the restaurants, bars, malls and religious places will remain closde for seven days.



Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has said that there is no plan for lockdown as yet in Delhi.



With partying, no masks, no social distancing becoming a new normal, Indians have been found gathered in large numbers on different occasions. Here are some moments when they were caught being careless.





