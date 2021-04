A combination of new strains, vaccine hesitancy and Covid-denial among people at large has led to a potent second surge of cases in India. We must do more than step up the vigil and ramp up the ongoing vaccination drive. Part of the reason why viruses are hard to control is their ability to mutate and change their forms. Coronavirus is no different. Here are the details about the mutant strains of the virus that are wreaking havoc around the world.



Sonali Acharjee

