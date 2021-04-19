Covid-19: RBI Governor's emergency measures to tackle 2nd wave - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Covid-19: RBI Governor's emergency measures to tackle 2nd wave

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a slew of measures to help India tackle the unprecedented Covid-19 crisis during the second wave. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das started off his address by saying that the Indian economy was at an advantageous position after the first wave subsided in 2020 but added that the "situation has been altered drastically" in the wake of the deadlier Covid-19 wave that hit the country in April.

"The current situation has to be matched with policy actions which are calibrated, sequenced and well-timed," he added.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
Bill and Melinda Gates: A look at their life together
Bill and Melinda Gates: A look at their life together
From social distancing to testing, Lancet has this advice for India
From social distancing to testing, Lancet has this advice for India
Shut down India for a few weeks, says Dr Fauci, US's Chief Medical Adviser
Shut down India for a few weeks, says Dr Fauci, US's Chief Medical Adviser
10 books you may read by Indian authors to beat COVID stress
10 books you may read by Indian authors to beat COVID stress
Russia's Sputnik V to arrive in India: All you need to know about the vaccine
Russia's Sputnik V to arrive in India: All you need to know about the vaccine
From Tim Cook to Sundar Pichai: CEOs offer help to COVID-hit India
From Tim Cook to Sundar Pichai: CEOs offer help to COVID-hit India
From Reliance to JSW: Indian companies help fill the oxygen supply gap
From Reliance to JSW: Indian companies help fill the oxygen supply gap
COVID: Countries that have extended help to India to fight the second wave
COVID: Countries that have extended help to India to fight the second wave