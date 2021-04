The Centre on Monday announced that all above 18 years of age will be eligible for vaccination against coronavirus starting May 1. This announcement was part of the government's new guidelines for COVID-19 vaccine.

Reacting to the news, several prominent personalities took to social media and welcomed Centre's decision. Industrialist Anand Mahindra, Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Pandey and Riteish Deshmukh among others lauded the move.

