Delhi Metro resumes from today but with strict guidelines





Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has resumed metro services from today after a gap of more than five months due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. The Centre had suspended the metro services in the last week of March to curb spread of the pandemic.The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has come up with a fresh set of guidelines to be followed in view of the current situation. All possible measures to minimize the risk of virus transmission have been undertaken. Here are things commuters should know before boarding the metro.