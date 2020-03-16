Delhi Metro resumes from today but with strict guidelines - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Delhi Metro resumes from today but with strict guidelines

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has resumed metro services from today after a gap of more than five months due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. The Centre had suspended the metro services in the last week of March to curb spread of the pandemic.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has come up with a fresh set of guidelines to be followed in view of the current situation. All possible measures to minimize the risk of virus transmission have been undertaken. Here are things commuters should know before boarding the metro.

Pictures: Rajwant Rawat

ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
Top economies that have suffered worst GDP fall due to COVID-19
Top economies that have suffered worst GDP fall due to COVID-19
How will telecom firms pay AGR dues in the next 10 years?
How will telecom firms pay AGR dues in the next 10 years?
Coronavirus vaccine: Which companies are the frontrunners?
Coronavirus vaccine: Which companies are the frontrunners?
Coronavirus cases in India: Why numbers are rising
Coronavirus cases in India: Why numbers are rising
India on the brink of 5th recession: How different is it from past downturns?
India on the brink of 5th recession: How different is it from past downturns?
How different is US Open 2020 due to pandemic protocols?
How different is US Open 2020 due to pandemic protocols?
Pet Insurance in India: Some policies in the market today
Pet Insurance in India: Some policies in the market today
What's National Digital Health Mission and how will it benefit Indians?
What's National Digital Health Mission and how will it benefit Indians?