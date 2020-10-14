Don't miss the top 10 deals on smartphones during festive sale

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale and Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is here. The e-commerce platforms are offering great deals on smartphones, TVs, laptops, and more at the sale. The Flipkart sale would continue till October 21 while the Amazon sale would go on for a month. This is the first time Amazon will host a month-long sale.

Along with providing massive discounts on products, Amazon and Flipkart are also offering 10 percent instant cashback for SBI and HDFC credit and debit cardholders. Users can also exchange their old phones for new phones and avail of no-cost EMI. So before the sale ends check out the top 10 deals on smartphones.



Ankita Chakravarti





