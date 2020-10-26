Don't miss these offers, discounts on cars this festive season

The festive season sales rush is palpable across product segments with companies offering attractive discounts and offers to woo customers. As people plan big-ticket purchases, car buyers also align their shopping goals with this festive timeline. To entice customers, carmakers have lined up a slew of discounts and offers to attract larger footfall. Following a dismal season due to coronavirus-induced lockdown, several leading passenger vehicle manufacturers posted double-digit growth in volumes in the month of September, a sign of better times ahead.





