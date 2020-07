The disastrous floods in Assam have claimed over 142 lives so far and counting. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority's (ASDMA) the deaths were reported from Baksa, Barpeta, Dhubri, Morigaon, and Nagaon even as 24 other districts continue to remain affected by the flood. More than 70 lakh people have been affected by the floods in the state.





