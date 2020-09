This is not the first time the world is racing to find a vaccine for a dreaded disease. Some very serious illnesses have threatened humanity in the past with scientists around the world spending their entire lives trying to find a solution. Fortunately, most of these diseases now have much-needed vaccines. But the journey to finding a vaccine has always been an uphill task. Some of the diseases which have been clamped down by vaccines are Measles, SARS, Small Pox, H1N1 etc.





