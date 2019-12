The average full-time employee spends over one third of his life working. This fact in itself underlines the importance of an ideal workplace. Technology companies have been a favourite with employees. Job site Glassdoor has come out with its list of best places to work in 2020, chosen by employees themselves. Surprisingly, tech giants Google and Facebook are not in the top 10.

Here is the list of the 10 best workplaces in 2020:





ADVERTISEMENT