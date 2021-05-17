Facing a Covid emergency? Here's how you can get funds urgently

Households in India face a higher risk of health emergencies during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. With daily cases and deaths rising sharply, a dedicated health insurance policy has become a necessity, but there is also a need to keep an emergency cash fund ready.



While a health insurance policy will cover treatment costs, insurers' approval for cashless treatment may take some time. In the meantime, the hospital may ask a patient's family to make an upfront cash payment to begin treatment. There are many other situations where a patient may need to make cash payment for treatment. For instance, if the sum covered by the insurance policy is less than the actual cost of treatment or if treatment is availed at a non-network hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT