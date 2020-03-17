Financial capital of India wears a deserted look amid lockdown

The coronavirus led nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 has transformed the world around us. The once bustling financial capital Mumbai wears a deserted look. The business district - Bandra Kurla Complex - looks like a ghost town. COVID-19 lockdown has impacted the livelihood of people from taxi and auto drivers to roadside food vendors. Economic activity has come to a halt. Company offices are all shut for now with employees working from the safer environments of their homes.



