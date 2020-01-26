Financial tips for working millennials to help them save for the future - Photos-1
Financial tips for working millennials to help them save for the future

Millennials love spending on lifestyle and experiences, rather than save for the future. The focus is on living in the present as millennials buy gadgets on EMIs, particularly the zero-cost EMIs. The high cost of living and low salaries makes saving a necessity. Extravagant living is dangerous. Excessive borrowing at high interest leads to the loan trap. Millennials have to save and also invest if they want to meet life goals like marriage and stay far from the debt trap. These simple tricks help millennials live a tension free life.

