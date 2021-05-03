Five sectors of the economy that have been hit by the second wave

The second wave of coronavirus has taken a toll on the livelihoods of many, and the economy is already showing signs of its impact. The spread of COVID-19 has once again led to several restrictions, state-wise lockdowns and closure of factory operations gradually impacting many important sectors of the India's economy.



The ratings agencies and brokerage firms have forecast that India's economy will bounce back soon after the second wave reaches its peak. A report by SBI economists suggests that India is likely to reach its peak by mid-May if vaccination efforts are ramped up.



Even as efforts are under way to break the chain of infections, the economic damage to some sectors could have a cascading effect on the medium-term growth outlook.



Here are five sectors that have been hit the hardest by the second coronavirus wave:





