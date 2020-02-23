FM's 7 indicators of green shoots in the Indian economy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman listed seven indicators of green shoots in the Indian economy. Replying to the debate on Union Budget 2020 in Lok Sabha, FM Sitharaman enumerated the seven early signs of revival in the economy namely- Global sentiment, NIP, IIP, PMI manufacturing index, forex reserves, gross GST collection and secondary markets. The finance minister further told the Lok Sabha that despite facing a downturn in economic activity in the past six quarters, the economy will improve as the seven green shoots are manifesting positive indications. FM Sitharaman stated that the Indian economy increased from $2 trillion in FY15 to $2.7 trillion in FY19 and $2.9 trillion in FY20.



These are the seven indicators the FM cited







