Focus shifts to other fugitives after Mehul Choksi's arrest - Photos-1
Focus shifts to other fugitives after Mehul Choksi's arrest

The arrest of Mehul Choksi, a diamond businessman and a declared fugitive in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, in the Caribbean island nation Dominica has brought the focus back on pending extradition processes against many of his ilk.

Going by India's experience, extradition is hardly a successful government endeavour. According to the government's reply to the Rajya Sabha in February 2020, efforts were on to extradite 72 fugitives to India from different countries. An RTI response of 2019 said only two of the fugitives could be brought back to India since 2015.

So, let's have a look at the top fugitives and their last known status.
