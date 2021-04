The Uttarakhand government has issued the new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to contain the spread of the virus during Kumbh Mela in Haridwar this year. Kumbh Mela, the duration of which was curtailed to just one month for the first time in its history due to Covid-19, began on April 1. The congregation on the banks of the Ganges in Haridwar will conclude on April 30 with three "shahi snan" (major bathing) dates on April 12, 14 and 27.





