From Gujarat to Goa: States that would restrict new year revelry - Photos-1
Business Today
From Gujarat to Goa: States that would restrict new year revelry

The new coronavirus strain has triggered fresh panic with nations re-imposing travel bans and strict lockdowns across the globe. The fact that the new COVID-19 strain is 70 per cent more transmissible, more contagious than the existing strain makes it worse.
India, which has already banned flights from the UK, has confirmed that the new strain has not yet been detected in India and that state governments are taking measures to avoid year end gatherings. As people await the advent of New Year, check out the guidelines states have imposed to curb COVID-19 spread.
