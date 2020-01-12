From smart lighting to speakers, here's the best consumer tech of 2019

Businesstoday
Stormy GST Council meetings expected in 2020 as govt scrambles for revenues
Fire breaks out at PM Modi's Lok Kalyan Marg residence; 9 fire tenders rushed
Dues of 1 lakh vendor MSMEs under threat as supplier firms face insolvency: FISME
Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh calls for nationwide protest against Modi govt on January 3
'No place for violence, revenge in country,' says Priyanka Gandhi
PMC Bank scam: ED probe reveals HDIL settled company accounts from bank loans
Rs 1.12 lakh crore paid as IGST refund to exporters: CBIC
RBI-appointed DHFL administrator calls lenders' meeting on Monday
Relief for non-telecom companies on AGR dues can come from SC only: DoT official
Amul lodges extortion complaint in UP over 'slanderous' video
Forex reserves hit all-time high for 14th week in a row, add $43 billion in FY20
Adani effect! This stock rallied over 31% in three days
Tata Motors shares jump over 4% on winning new order; spike 54% in December quarter
Bharti Airtel shares rise 2% on tariff hike; Vodafone jumps 8%
Reliance Capital share hits 5% upper circuit as IRDAI restores 100% shareholding in RGICL
New-age loan options for gig workers, freelancers and young students
Max Bupa launches a new health plan Health Premia; should you buy?
Medical emergency - what are your last minute funding options?
Not only 2019, the entire decade belonged to largecaps
Bharat Bond ETF: What to do if you missed the NFO bus
BSNL offers Rs 299, Rs 491 plans with 20Mbps internet speed
USFDA slaps 19 warning letters to Indian pharma firms in 2019; highest in 4 years
Air India may shut down without a buyer by June 2020: official
Govt will give 5G spectrum for trials to all players: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Kia Seltos scores highest 5-star rating in ANCAP crash test
Oppo F15 to launch in India soon; likely to sport waterdrop notch, Snapdragon 730
Google Pixel 4a details leaked online, here's what we know so far
This tech startup doesn't want to be like Google, Facebook
From selfie stick to Samsung Galaxy Note and Google Glass, top 10 gadgets that defined this decade
Vivo India to stop exclusive online launches for consistent prices across platforms
Corporates need diverse policies, objectives to ensure workable CSR outcomes
New dawn: Unified Approach to build consensus on international tax policy
Transformational leadership: Four practices to steer your business through existing and emerging challenges
Why regional channels may become the flagships of broadcast network
"In three years, there will be no on-premise customers"
From smart lighting to speakers, here's the best consumer tech of 2019
World's most visited city destinations in the year 2019
How long will the rich be able to lead a lavish life post retirement
Solar eclipse 2019: How the world saw the celestial spectacle
Top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2019
From selfie stick to Galaxy Note, top 10 gadgets of this decade
Second Tejas train to launch soon, Finance Ministry ropes in CBI
This small cap stock was valued just Rs 7.2 in 2009, now it's worth Rs 625!
On Ratan Tata's birthday, a look at the industrialist's formula for success
Rahul Gandhi grooves to tribal beats at event in Raipur
Here is the list of best tech gadgets across various categories including smartphones, IoT devices, accessories and wearables of the year 2019. Check out the top picks.
World's most visited city destinations in the year 2019
Solar eclipse 2019: How the world saw the celestial spectacle
Employees rate the best companies to work for, in 2020
These are the top ten most innovative economies of the world
Anti-CAA protestors get creative with placards to express themselves
Activists, leaders who were detained during anti-CAA protests
Top 10 Android phones under Rs 20k, launched in 2019
Business Today-PwC study identifies India Inc's Best CEOs
