From social distancing to testing, Lancet has this advice for India - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

From social distancing to testing, Lancet has this advice for India

The Lancet India Task Force on COVID-19 has suggested certain measures in order to fight coronavirus in the country. It has suggested a 'containment measures checklist' for the central government. It said that these measures must be implemented beyond the "current binary discussion on a lockdown". Among a host of suggestions, the panel said that lockdown is not an option.
The Lancet task force also said that saving lives was a priority and that there was still time to ramp up medical infrastructure in medium and low risk zones.

Here are 10 measures suggested by Lancet to combat COVID.

 

The Lancet India Task Force on COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
Shut down India for a few weeks, says Dr Fauci, US's Chief Medical Adviser
Shut down India for a few weeks, says Dr Fauci, US's Chief Medical Adviser
10 books you may read by Indian authors to beat COVID stress
10 books you may read by Indian authors to beat COVID stress
Russia's Sputnik V to arrive in India: All you need to know about the vaccine
Russia's Sputnik V to arrive in India: All you need to know about the vaccine
From Tim Cook to Sundar Pichai: CEOs offer help to COVID-hit India
From Tim Cook to Sundar Pichai: CEOs offer help to COVID-hit India
From Reliance to JSW: Indian companies help fill the oxygen supply gap
From Reliance to JSW: Indian companies help fill the oxygen supply gap
COVID: Countries that have extended help to India to fight the second wave
COVID: Countries that have extended help to India to fight the second wave
Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh's advice on fighting COVID-19
Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh's advice on fighting COVID-19
'Oxygen Express' trains: Will they be a lifeline for COVID patients?
'Oxygen Express' trains: Will they be a lifeline for COVID patients?