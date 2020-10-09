Govt guidelines for cinema halls as they prepare to reopen from Oct 15 - Photos-1
Govt guidelines for cinema halls as they prepare to reopen from Oct 15

The government has issued fresh guidelines regarding operations at cinema halls and multiplexes that are all set to open on October 15 after being shut for over six months.
As per the new guidelines, cinemas are allowed to operate with up to 50 per cent seating capacity with a one-seat distance in order to maintain appropriate physical distance between people.
Announcing the instructions, Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Prakash Javadekar said that all COVID-19 guidelines and standard operating protocols (SOPs) issued by the (I&B) ministry must be adhered to at all cinema halls/theatres.
