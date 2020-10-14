Grand Challenges Meet: A collaboration to solve the global health crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural function of the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020. The meeting will be held virtually from October 19 to 21. It will bring together policymakers and scientific leaders from across the globe for deepened scientific collaborations with the aim of solving the global health crisis. The greater emphasis will be given to the current COVID-19 pandemic with an "India for the World" framing.



Here are the key things to know

