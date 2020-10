Here is what we know so far.





Photographs by Bandeep Singh



Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday announced that the two are entering into a partnership in India. Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest maker of motorcycles and scooters in terms of unit volumes, will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles and accessories through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and the Indian bike maker's existing dealership network across the country.