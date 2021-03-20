Here's why cryptocurrencies need to be regulated

While a ban on private crypto currencies will kill all future innovations in the crypto space, the virtual currencies do need a regulatory framework to protect the interest of investors. So what should be the regulatory framework for crypto currencies, and why is a need for regulations. Let's look at the five major areas that need attention.





Anand Adhikari





Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently said that the government is going to take a calibrated position on cryptocurrency. The minister also said the government wants to ensure that there is a window for experiments in the cryptocurrency space. But the cryptocurrency platforms or exchanges in India are fearing a complete ban on trading. The new bill, moved by the government, is likely to propose a framework for digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India.