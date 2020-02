India is all set to welcome US president Donald Trump in Ahmedabad on Feb 24. Gujarat government has reportedly spent a whopping Rs 80-85 crore on the preparations. According to Reuters, this expenditure is equivalent to about 1.5 % of the annual budget of Gujarat. Preparations are underway in Agra too as both Trump and the First Lady will be paying the city a short visit. Here's how Ahmedabad is preparing for this special visit.





ADVERTISEMENT