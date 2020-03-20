How AI-powered analytics is changing the game at French Open - Photos-1
How AI-powered analytics is changing the game at French Open

Infosys and Roland Garros have signed a 3 year contract for a tech collaboration for the tournament. It has enhanced the digital experience, resulting in greater access for millions of fans, better training, and analysis among players and coaches. Connecting remotely and relying heavily on cloud-based services, several AI-based innovations have been brought to this year's French Open experience integrating numerous specific solutions for the year.
Here are some of the digital innovations which can be witnessed on the clay courts this year.
