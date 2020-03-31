How India's banks are functioning despite the threat of COVID-19

While sectors like Aviation, hospitality, retail, tourism have been hit hard by the pandemic, Indian branch banking has also become a challenge. India's banking system thrives on relations between customers and bankers. Customer-facing roles can prove to be a threat to employee safety. But banks have swiftly adjusted their business strategies and introduced measures for employees; safety. We visited a branch of Kotak Mahindra Bank in Mulund West in Mumbai to see how it's operating under the threat of COVID-19.





Story & pictures: Rachit Goswami

