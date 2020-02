US President Donald Trump arrived in Ahmedabad to a grand welcome by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President Donald Trump was accompanied by First lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, apart from other high level delegates. The legendary Air Force One landed at the airport shortly before 12 pm. While Trump sported a flamboyant yellow tie, Melania looked stunning in white with a green sash around her waist.