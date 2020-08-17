How safe is Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V and will it work? - Photos-1
How safe is Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V and will it work?

Russia became the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing, a move hailed by Moscow as evidence of its scientific prowess. The vaccine Sputnik V, still has to complete final trials, raising concerns among some experts at the speed of its approval, but the Russian business conglomerate Sistema has said it expects to put it into mass production by the end of the year. What is Sputnik V and is it reliable?

