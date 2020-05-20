How soon can the food services sector get back on its feet after lockdown? - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

How soon can the food services sector get back on its feet after lockdown?

The restaurant industry is one of the hardest hit by coronavirus and the lockdown in the country. That's because social distancing as a concept is completely opposite to what eating out stands for. Visiting a restaurant means enjoying a sense of culture and community, the very aspects of life that have been snatched from us since the lockdown began in India. Even though home-deliveries are allowed, restaurants remain shut for the dine-in experience. As a result, the industry is gasping for breath

Story by: Rashi Bisaria

Pictures by: Rajwant Rawat

