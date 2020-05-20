How soon can the food services sector get back on its feet after lockdown?

Story by: Rashi Bisaria





The restaurant industry is one of the hardest hit by coronavirus and the lockdown in the country. That's because social distancing as a concept is completely opposite to what eating out stands for. Visiting a restaurant means enjoying a sense of culture and community, the very aspects of life that have been snatched from us since the lockdown began in India. Even though home-deliveries are allowed, restaurants remain shut for the dine-in experience. As a result, the industry is gasping for breath