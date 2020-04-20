How the world is living differently under lockdown guidelines

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Union Bank of India merger with Andhra Bank, Corporation Bank: What happens to account numbers, IFSC codes, loans?
Coronavirus impact: RBI sharply hikes central govt's short-term borrowing limit to Rs 2 lakh crore
Coronavirus in India: Factories, farms in rural UP, Gujarat open up even as cases rise
Govt should deposit Rs 7,500 in bank accounts of poor, revive MSMEs: Jairam Ramesh
Coronavirus: Now states can borrow up to Rs 19,335 crore at just 4.4%
CORPORATE
Coronavirus Lockdown: E-tailers fear ban on non-essential deliveries to hurt MSMEs
Triveni Group to double sanitiser production by May 1, confirms formal entry into segment
Infosys fails to meet FY20 targets, suspends FY21 guidance citing uncertainty
Coronavirus effect: Infosys defers promotions, salary hikes; to honour all new job offers
Infosys FY20 net profit climbs 8% to Rs 16,639 crore; skips revenue guidance for FY21
MARKETS
Coronavirus effect: US oil prices plummet 44% to hit lowest level since 1986
Aegon Custody offloads HDFC Bank shares worth Rs 72 crore
Sensex closes at 31,648, Nifty flat at 9,266 amid tepid global markets; oil stocks gain
ICICI Bank share price falls 5% as S&P revises outlook to negative
Tata Motors share price surges 8% despite tepid JLR sales
MONEY
Coronavirus crisis: Don't panic! Use these cheap loans, other options to tide over pay cuts, job loss
Health insurance to cost up to 25% more, cover more diseases
Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - a cheaper alternative to invest in US stocks
Is this the best time to invest in Index Funds?
Coronavirus impact: Should you pay your EMIs or not?
INDUSTRY
RBI asks banks, NBFCs to assess money laundering, terrorist financing risks periodically
Rourkela Steel Plant reports lowest ever specific energy consumption in 2019-20
Coronavirus crisis: Indian power firms' credit profile steady despite collection delay, says Fitch
Flight restrictions to be lifted only after coronavirus is controlled, says Civil Aviation Minister
Coronavirus impact: Steel demand to drop first time in 16 years in 2020; 7.7% dip expected
TECH
Oppo conducts VoNR call solely on 5G network: Next era of voice, video calls to begin soon?
As OnePlus 8 has cheaper Indian price, what can we expect from Xiaomi Mi 10?
Xiaomi 65W GaN charger can be hacked, company stops selling it in China
Zoom says working with Indian government over app security, end-to-end encryption for video meetings
Australia tells Facebook and Google to pay for news content, share advertising revenue with publishers
OPINION
Coronavirus impact: Can't fulfill your contractual obligations? May the Force Majeure be with you
Coronavirus outbreak: IBC suspension! Creditors to take financial blow, but breather for many businesses
Coronavirus outbreak is a blessing in disguise for testing kits, medical devices industry; here's how
Coronavirus lockdown: How to keep 130 million migrant workers afloat during COVID-19 crisis
Coronavirus outbreak: Relaxed IBC timelines may be a face-saver for Indian corporates
PHOTOS
Coronavirus pandemic leaves private healthcare sector in financial distress
How the world is living differently under lockdown guidelines
How consumers changed shopping behaviour as COVID-19 swept the world
If the world wasn't in lockdown, corona could infect billions
The rate at which coronavirus spread across the world
VIDEOS
01:38
Corona lockdown: List of services allowed April 20 onwards
03:30
HR heads on industries most suitable for work-from-home policies
03:21
Trump's claims about corona testing; Modi's message for professionals
05:19
RBI's key announcements for NBFCs and MSMEs amid pandemic
35:50
RBI reduces reverse repo, announces measures to boost liquidity
MAGAZINE
May 3, 2020
April 19, 2020
April 5, 2020
March 22, 2020
March 8, 2020
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
PANORAMA
How the world is living differently under lockdown guidelines
Tweet
COMMENT
E-mail
As the world reels under the effects of some form of lockdown due to coronavirus, a new way of life has opened up for citizens. Here's a look at how life has changed for the better or for worse for people in India and across the world.
ADVERTISEMENT
PANORAMA
more
Coronavirus pandemic's most unforgettable moments
Coronavirus outbreak: Know the myths and the facts
Best investment options for working women in their 30s
What the worst coronavirus-hit countries look like today
Steps being taken by affected countries to contain coronavirus
Deadliest pandemics the world has witnessed in the past
Famous people who contracted the deadly novel coronavirus
Celebrities who attended Isha Ambani's Holi bash
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Coronavirus effect: US oil prices plummet 44% to hit lowest level since 1986
RBI asks banks, NBFCs to assess money laundering, terrorist financing risks periodically
Aegon Custody offloads HDFC Bank shares worth Rs 72 crore
Ratan Tata misses being an architect, says it renders deeper sense of humanism
Infosys fails to meet FY20 targets, suspends FY21 guidance citing uncertainty
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Oppo conducts VoNR call solely on 5G network: Next era of voice, video calls to begin soon?
As OnePlus 8 has cheaper Indian price, what can we expect from Xiaomi Mi 10?
Xiaomi 65W GaN charger can be hacked, company stops selling it in China
Zoom says working with Indian government over app security, end-to-end encryption for video meetings
Australia tells Facebook and Google to pay for news content, share advertising revenue with publishers
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE