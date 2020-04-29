How these countries controlled the pandemic better than others

While it may be too early to claim if any country has successfully controlled the pandemic, some have been battling the coronavirus pandemic better than others. Countries which immediately responded to the impending crisis with strong measures are showing some signs of recovery. Some nations immediately sealed borders, imposed both internal and external travel restrictions, and strictly ordered citizens to stay indoors, practice self-isolation to prevent the coronavirus spread. Some have also come up with offbeat measures to control the spread.

Here are all the countries that have outsmarted the virus at least for now and have even started relaxing the lockdown.





