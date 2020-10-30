India Inc embracing pet-friendly workplaces - Photos-1
Business Today
India Inc embracing pet-friendly workplaces

Various studies have concluded, including one from American Pet Products Association, that having a pet at the workplace can reduce stress and boost productivity of the employees.

Workplaces across India have started promoting pet friendly spaces where dogs are free to roam around within the office space. Not just this, some offices celebrate monthly pet days where employees bring their pets to work.

Here are some of the workplaces in India which allow furry guests to step in to make the work environment friendly and stress-free.

Anshika Awasthi

