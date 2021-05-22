Indian govt lists steps to improve indoor ventilation in view of COVID transmission

The government of India on Thursday issued new guidelines on ways to improve ventilation inside homes and workspaces to lower the potential for COVID-19 transmission, amid increasing evidence of coronavirus spreading through aerosols across long distances. The principal scientific adviser to the government states took to Twitter that saliva and nasal discharge in the form of droplets and aerosols can carry the virus from one person to another. He added that droplets and aerosols become concentrated in closed un-ventilated indoor spaces, increasing the risk of transmission to people in the area. The guidelines also mentioned that hospitals and health centres must ensure that vaccinations are carried out in well-ventilated and directional air-flow controlled areas. Let's look at some of the ways that can help reduce the virus concentration in an enclosed room, workspace or public transport.

