Indian tech companies that are expected to launch an IPO in 2021-22 - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Indian tech companies that are expected to launch an IPO in 2021-22

The 2019-20 financial year saw a flurry of Initial Public Offering (IPO) which hit Dalal Street and received good response from investors. IRCTC, CSB Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Prince Pipes, IndiaMart, Neogen Chemicals, Rail Vikas Nigam, Sterling and Wilson Solar, and Affle India were among the key IPOs that made headlines last year. But the recent bull-run in global tech stocks has prompted many of India's tech unicorns to announce IPO plans for 2021-22.
According to a report by Bernstein, key segments like e-commerce, financial technology and education technology have grabbed investors' interest due to structural shift in consumer behaviour in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Leaders in these segments are gaining market share and improving unit economics.

Here's list of top 10 tech companies in India that have emerged as internet leaders and are expected to launch an IPO in 2021-22:

ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
New research for COVID-19: What we now know about the virus
New research for COVID-19: What we now know about the virus
India's self-made entrepreneurs under 40 become wealthier
India's self-made entrepreneurs under 40 become wealthier
How US President has fueled misinformation through false claims
How US President has fueled misinformation through false claims
5 major challenges before Dinesh Khara, the new SBI Chairman
5 major challenges before Dinesh Khara, the new SBI Chairman
These companies have allowed employees to work from home forever
These companies have allowed employees to work from home forever
Coronavirus pandemic: World leaders who contracted the virus
Coronavirus pandemic: World leaders who contracted the virus
Govt guidelines for cinema halls as they prepare to reopen from Oct 15
Govt guidelines for cinema halls as they prepare to reopen from Oct 15
COVID-19: Countries where Indians are not allowed to travel
COVID-19: Countries where Indians are not allowed to travel