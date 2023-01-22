Indian tech companies that are expected to launch an IPO in 2021-22

According to a report by Bernstein, key segments like e-commerce, financial technology and education technology have grabbed investors' interest due to structural shift in consumer behaviour in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Leaders in these segments are gaining market share and improving unit economics.





Here's list of top 10 tech companies in India that have emerged as internet leaders and are expected to launch an IPO in 2021-22:

The 2019-20 financial year saw a flurry of Initial Public Offering (IPO) which hit Dalal Street and received good response from investors. IRCTC, CSB Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Prince Pipes, IndiaMart, Neogen Chemicals, Rail Vikas Nigam, Sterling and Wilson Solar, and Affle India were among the key IPOs that made headlines last year. But the recent bull-run in global tech stocks has prompted many of India's tech unicorns to announce IPO plans for 2021-22.