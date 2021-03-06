India's 10 most livable cities according to 'Ease of Living Index 2020' - Photos-1
India's 10 most livable cities according to 'Ease of Living Index 2020'

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri  announced the final rankings of Ease of Living Index (EoLI) 2020  on March 4, 2021. The Index assesses the well-being of citizens in 111 cities, including cities identified under the government's Smart Cities Mission. The EOL index was first launched in 2018 and relies on indicators encompassing 15 evaluation criteria, such as education, governance, economy, affordable housing, identity and culture, assured water supply, public open spaces, wastewater management, power, health, land use planning, safety and security, quality of environment, transportation and mobility, and solid waste management.
Here are 10 of the most livable cities in India according to 15 evaluation criteria.

(Pictures : Instagram)
