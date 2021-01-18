India's Business Confidence Index declines due to reduced economic activity - Photos-1
India's Business Confidence Index declines due to reduced economic activity

The second wave of COVID-19 is waning, but states are yet to ease local lockdown-like restrictions, leading to reduced economic activities, which has eroded the gains businesses made over the last few months. Many businesses in the country are again facing a crisis, disrupting the sentiments across the board, according to the latest round of FICCI's Business Confidence Survey. The survey that has shown a sharp deterioration in the optimism of corporate India, captured the expectations of the respondents for the period April to September 2021. Here are some of the concerns raised in the latest round of the survey.
