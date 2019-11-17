India's largest carmaker monopolises list of bestsellers in October - Photos-1
Business Today

India's largest carmaker monopolises list of bestsellers in October

After posting a growth in sales for the first time since February, India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, has monopolised the list of top 10 bestselling cars in October with 8 models.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
These are the best air purifiers available in the Indian market
These are the best air purifiers available in the Indian market
World Tsunami Awareness Day: A look at deadliest tsunamis in history
World Tsunami Awareness Day: A look at deadliest tsunamis in history
Rising seas could erase these cities of the world by 2050
Rising seas could erase these cities of the world by 2050
How Ratan Tata chooses the startups he invests in
How Ratan Tata chooses the startups he invests in
Five cities that have implemented the odd-even car rationing scheme
Five cities that have implemented the odd-even car rationing scheme
CEOs and economists suggest ways to revive India's economy
CEOs and economists suggest ways to revive India's economy
The best smart speakers and displays in the market today
The best smart speakers and displays in the market today
Hate traffic snarls? Avoid the most congested cities of Asia
Hate traffic snarls? Avoid the most congested cities of Asia