India's young and enterprising self-made entrepreneurs aged 40 or under, have displayed exemplary business acumen. Most have not only made it to the IIFL Wealth Hurun rich-list of entrepreneurs under 40 years, but also added to their wealth during the pandemic. These are self-made young businessmen who are unstoppable.

The list ranks self-made entrepreneurs with a wealth of INR 1,000 Cr, aged forty years and under from India. Wealth calculations are a snapshot of 31 August 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT